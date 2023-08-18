A nap képe
A nap képe: Hajnali átkelés
2023.08.18.Csanády Nóra
National Geographic Magyarország
Vízibivalyok átkelése a mórahalmi Nagyszéksós-tavon
A nap képe: Dance together
These are actually two male Rat Snakes who are in combat for dominance, to prove who is the strongest of the pack. While no mating is involved, the two snakes perform the 'dance' by wrapping around each other and raising their upper bodies in an attempt to subdue each other.
A nap képe: Két virág meséje
A fotón a Magyarországon csak egyetlen lelőhelyen ismeretes és fokozottan védett Keleti-bazsarózsa látható.
A nap képe: Ázó-fázó, icike-picike fémdarázs.
A fémdarazsak a perzselő napsütésben érzik jól magukat.
