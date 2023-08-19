A nap képe
A nap képe: Szívemet adom Neked!
2023.08.19.Körmendy Zizi
National Geographic Magyarország
Udvarlás vadgerle módra- ők egy életre választanak párt.
Udvarlás vadgerle módra- ők egy életre választanak párt.
A nap képe: Dance together
These are actually two male Rat Snakes who are in combat for dominance, to prove who is the strongest of the pack. While no mating is involved, the two snakes perform the 'dance' by wrapping around each other and raising their upper bodies in an attempt to subdue each other.
A nap képe: Két virág meséje
A fotón a Magyarországon csak egyetlen lelőhelyen ismeretes és fokozottan védett Keleti-bazsarózsa látható.
Előfizetés
A nyomtatott magazinra,
12 hónapra