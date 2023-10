A nap képe: Giants

2023.10.08. Ahamed Jazif

National Geographic Magyarország

This image was captured in the golden evening at ninthvur, Srilanka. The Sri Lankan elephant is native to Sri Lanka and one of three recognised subspecies of the Asian elephant. It is the type subspecies of the Asian elephant and was first described by Carl Linnaeus under the binomial Elephas maximus in 1758.