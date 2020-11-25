Önök küldték
Jeges figyelem
2020.11.25.Gyöpös László
National Geographic Magyarország
A jegmadar portre Nemetorszag egyik legszebb parkjaban keszült, Bad Pyrmontban. Annyira koncentralt, hogy 15 meterre megközelithettem e csillogo szepseget.
Glencoe, Buachaille Etive Mor with Stob Dearg, Scotland
Corpach Shipwreck( Old boat of Caol )with Ben Nevis in the background, Scotland
