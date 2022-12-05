Miklós, Csinszka, Gyopár, Gyopárka2022. december 06., kedd
Önök küldték

Beautiful Guwahati

2022.12.05.Richard Barman
National Geographic Magyarország
I took this picture from the top of Fatashil mountain in Guwahati. That day I went out with my friends to shoot Beautiful Guwahati city from the top hills that we could not see much wire. Guwahati is the largest city in the Indian state of Assam and also the largest metropolis in Northeast India. We have decided that day we will go to Fatashil Ambari and there is a top view point which is called warless. When we reached the location, it was about to be evening. After getting down from the car, I started searching a good palce so that i can cover the whole city. I found a tall water tank, which was about 15 ft high, and there was also a ladder to get up. I got up from that ladder to the top of the tank, top of the tank was full of grass, I slowly walking towards the corner so that I could get a the view which I thought before getting up and I clicked this picture from that place covering beautiful guwahati city with the beautiful sunset.

I took this picture from the top of Fatashil mountain in Guwahati. That day I went out with my friends to shoot Beautiful Guwahati city from the top hills that we could not see much wire. Guwahati is the largest city in the Indian state of Assam and also the largest metropolis in Northeast India. We have decided that day we will go to Fatashil Ambari and there is a top view point which is called warless. When we reached the location, it was about to be evening. After getting down from the car, I started searching a good palce so that i can cover the whole city. I found a tall water tank, which was about 15 ft high, and there was also a ladder to get up. I got up from that ladder to the top of the tank, top of the tank was full of grass, I slowly walking towards the corner so that I could get a the view which I thought before getting up and I clicked this picture from that place covering beautiful guwahati city with the beautiful sunset.

E-mail

Hozzászólások

Még több cikk

"Nem láttad a többieket? "

"Nem láttad a többieket? "

Kíváncsi Őszapó

Begombásodott homokbucka

Begombásodott homokbucka

Esős napok után meglepetés bujt elő a homokból! Nagyon meglepett mikor megláttam a pici gombákat!

Melegebb éghajlatra

Melegebb éghajlatra

Közelebbi fára vártam madárkákat, majd belenagyításkor vettem észre a nagyon messze repülő madarakat!

Sorakozó!

Sorakozó!

A budapesti hadtörténeti múzeum előtti sétányon található történelmi ágyúk.

Kopogtak! Jött valaki? – nagy fakopáncs

Kopogtak! Jött valaki? – nagy fakopáncs

Egy séta alkalmával figyeltem fel a nagy légi forgalomra egy szépen virágzó fa mellett. Ekkor vettem észre az odút és a folyamatosan ki-be járó madarakat.

National Geographic 2022. novemberi címlap

Előfizetés

A nyomtatott magazinra,
12 hónapra

13 200 Ft

Korábbi számok

National Geographic 2010. januári címlapNational Geographic 2010. februári címlapNational Geographic 2010. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2010. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2010. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2010. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2010. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2010. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2010. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2010. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2010. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2010. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2011. januári címlapNational Geographic 2011. februári címlapNational Geographic 2011. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2011. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2011. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2011. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2011. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2011. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2011. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2011. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2011. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2011. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2012. januári címlapNational Geographic 2012. februári címlapNational Geographic 2012. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2012. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2012. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2012. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2012. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2012. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2012. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2012. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2012. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2012. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2013. januári címlapNational Geographic 2013. februári címlapNational Geographic 2013. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2013. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2013. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2013. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2013. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2013. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2013. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2013. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2013. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2013. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2014. januári címlapNational Geographic 2014. februári címlapNational Geographic 2014. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2014. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2014. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2014. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2014. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2014. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2014. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2014. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2014. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2014. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2015. januári címlapNational Geographic 2015. februári címlapNational Geographic 2015. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2015. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2015. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2015. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2015. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2015. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2015. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2015. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2015. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2015. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2016. januári címlapNational Geographic 2016. februári címlapNational Geographic 2016. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2016. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2016. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2016. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2016. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2016. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2016. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2016. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2016. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2016. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2017. januári címlapNational Geographic 2017. februári címlapNational Geographic 2017. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2017. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2017. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2017. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2017. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2017. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2017. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2017. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2017. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2017. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2018. januári címlapNational Geographic 2018. februári címlapNational Geographic 2018. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2018. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2018. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2018. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2018. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2018. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2018. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2018. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2018. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2018. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2019. januári címlapNational Geographic 2019. februári címlapNational Geographic 2019. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2019. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2019. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2019. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2019. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2019. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2019. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2019. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2019. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2019. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2020. januári címlapNational Geographic 2020. februári címlapNational Geographic 2020. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2020. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2020. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2020. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2020. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2020. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2020. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2020. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2020. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2020. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2021. januári címlapNational Geographic 2021. februári címlapNational Geographic 2021. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2021. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2021. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2021. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2021. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2021. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2021. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2021. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2021. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2021. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2022. januári címlapNational Geographic 2022. februári címlapNational Geographic 2022. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2022. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2022. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2022. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2022. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2022. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2022. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2022. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2022. novemberi címlap

Hírlevél feliratkozás

Kérjük, erősítsd meg a feliratkozásod az e-mailben kapott linkre kattintva!

Kövess minket