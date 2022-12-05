Beautiful Guwahati

2022.12.05. Richard Barman

National Geographic Magyarország

I took this picture from the top of Fatashil mountain in Guwahati. That day I went out with my friends to shoot Beautiful Guwahati city from the top hills that we could not see much wire. Guwahati is the largest city in the Indian state of Assam and also the largest metropolis in Northeast India. We have decided that day we will go to Fatashil Ambari and there is a top view point which is called warless. When we reached the location, it was about to be evening. After getting down from the car, I started searching a good palce so that i can cover the whole city. I found a tall water tank, which was about 15 ft high, and there was also a ladder to get up. I got up from that ladder to the top of the tank, top of the tank was full of grass, I slowly walking towards the corner so that I could get a the view which I thought before getting up and I clicked this picture from that place covering beautiful guwahati city with the beautiful sunset.