Valér, Detre2022. december 15., csütörtök
Önök küldték

Élelem keresés

2022.12.14.Fürstenhoffer József
National Geographic Magyarország
Kis fakopáncs

Kis fakopáncs

E-mail

Hozzászólások

Még több cikk

Sókristályok szójaszószban

Sókristályok szójaszószban

Egy flickr-ös mikrofotós oldalán láttam, hogy a szójaszósz is kiszárítva kristályosítható. Ki is próbáltam és a radiátoron 10 perc alatt már látványos kristályok jelentkeztek. Középen só, a kis kerek apróságok pedig keményítő. 10x objektívvel készült.

Flower Boats

Flower Boats

A fleet of wooden boats fans out around their moorings in patterns that look like the petals of a flower for a busy morning commute on the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The boats, decorated with colorfully patterned rugs, are ready to transport workers from the outskirts of the city to their jobs in the center. The Buriganga river is used as a route into the densely populated Bangladeshi capital by millions of workers every day.

Paddy Production

Paddy Production

A worker covers mounds of rice with a giant hat-shaped bamboo cone in a field after they have been dried in the scoring sun. This is a traditional method of keeping freshly collected rice protected from rain and fog after the removal of moisture. The dried rice is piled into cone-shaped mounds so that it fits under the cones. When paddy is harvested it contains 20-30% moisture and this moisture can destroy a whole crop of grains along with damage by pests. So, it's important that rice grain dries within 24 hours of being cut from the field. Firstly, Rice mill workers boil the golden paddy for 10 to 15 minutes at a temperature of 40 to 50 degrees centigrade and then, let it dry on the big ground but have to turn the paddy several times over a period of 3-4 days. After that, dried paddy is kept under giant hat-shaped bamboo cones.

Colorful Fabric Drying

Colorful Fabric Drying

Thousands of color-dyed sheets of cloth are spread across a field for drying. About 5,000 pieces of cloth are laid to dry here every day. The process usually takes three hours, with each set of 200 pieces at a time to dry in temperatures that can reach over 36 degrees celsius. The colorful clothes which sell for less than 3 £ are arranged on patches of grass to dry out completely as it is cheaper and more sustainable to dry them out in sunlight. Once the fabrics are dried, they are made into garments like t-shirts and dresses before being sold across the world.

Rejtőszín

Rejtőszín

Figyelő őz suta a szántó mellett.

National Geographic 2022. decemberi címlap

Előfizetés

A nyomtatott magazinra,
12 hónapra

12 900 Ft

Korábbi számok

National Geographic 2010. januári címlapNational Geographic 2010. februári címlapNational Geographic 2010. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2010. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2010. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2010. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2010. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2010. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2010. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2010. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2010. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2010. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2011. januári címlapNational Geographic 2011. februári címlapNational Geographic 2011. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2011. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2011. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2011. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2011. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2011. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2011. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2011. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2011. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2011. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2012. januári címlapNational Geographic 2012. februári címlapNational Geographic 2012. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2012. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2012. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2012. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2012. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2012. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2012. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2012. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2012. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2012. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2013. januári címlapNational Geographic 2013. februári címlapNational Geographic 2013. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2013. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2013. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2013. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2013. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2013. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2013. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2013. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2013. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2013. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2014. januári címlapNational Geographic 2014. februári címlapNational Geographic 2014. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2014. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2014. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2014. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2014. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2014. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2014. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2014. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2014. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2014. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2015. januári címlapNational Geographic 2015. februári címlapNational Geographic 2015. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2015. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2015. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2015. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2015. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2015. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2015. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2015. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2015. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2015. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2016. januári címlapNational Geographic 2016. februári címlapNational Geographic 2016. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2016. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2016. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2016. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2016. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2016. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2016. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2016. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2016. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2016. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2017. januári címlapNational Geographic 2017. februári címlapNational Geographic 2017. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2017. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2017. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2017. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2017. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2017. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2017. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2017. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2017. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2017. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2018. januári címlapNational Geographic 2018. februári címlapNational Geographic 2018. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2018. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2018. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2018. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2018. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2018. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2018. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2018. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2018. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2018. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2019. januári címlapNational Geographic 2019. februári címlapNational Geographic 2019. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2019. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2019. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2019. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2019. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2019. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2019. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2019. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2019. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2019. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2020. januári címlapNational Geographic 2020. februári címlapNational Geographic 2020. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2020. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2020. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2020. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2020. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2020. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2020. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2020. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2020. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2020. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2021. januári címlapNational Geographic 2021. februári címlapNational Geographic 2021. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2021. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2021. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2021. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2021. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2021. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2021. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2021. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2021. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2021. decemberi címlapNational Geographic 2022. januári címlapNational Geographic 2022. februári címlapNational Geographic 2022. márciusi címlapNational Geographic 2022. áprilisi címlapNational Geographic 2022. májusi címlapNational Geographic 2022. júniusi címlapNational Geographic 2022. júliusi címlapNational Geographic 2022. augusztusi címlapNational Geographic 2022. szeptemberi címlapNational Geographic 2022. októberi címlapNational Geographic 2022. novemberi címlapNational Geographic 2022. decemberi címlap

Hírlevél feliratkozás

Kérjük, erősítsd meg a feliratkozásod az e-mailben kapott linkre kattintva!

Kövess minket