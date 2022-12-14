Emu
Emu portré
Sókristályok szójaszószban
Egy flickr-ös mikrofotós oldalán láttam, hogy a szójaszósz is kiszárítva kristályosítható. Ki is próbáltam és a radiátoron 10 perc alatt már látványos kristályok jelentkeztek. Középen só, a kis kerek apróságok pedig keményítő. 10x objektívvel készült.
Flower Boats
A fleet of wooden boats fans out around their moorings in patterns that look like the petals of a flower for a busy morning commute on the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The boats, decorated with colorfully patterned rugs, are ready to transport workers from the outskirts of the city to their jobs in the center. The Buriganga river is used as a route into the densely populated Bangladeshi capital by millions of workers every day.
Paddy Production
A worker covers mounds of rice with a giant hat-shaped bamboo cone in a field after they have been dried in the scoring sun. This is a traditional method of keeping freshly collected rice protected from rain and fog after the removal of moisture. The dried rice is piled into cone-shaped mounds so that it fits under the cones. When paddy is harvested it contains 20-30% moisture and this moisture can destroy a whole crop of grains along with damage by pests. So, it's important that rice grain dries within 24 hours of being cut from the field. Firstly, Rice mill workers boil the golden paddy for 10 to 15 minutes at a temperature of 40 to 50 degrees centigrade and then, let it dry on the big ground but have to turn the paddy several times over a period of 3-4 days. After that, dried paddy is kept under giant hat-shaped bamboo cones.
Colorful Fabric Drying
Thousands of color-dyed sheets of cloth are spread across a field for drying. About 5,000 pieces of cloth are laid to dry here every day. The process usually takes three hours, with each set of 200 pieces at a time to dry in temperatures that can reach over 36 degrees celsius. The colorful clothes which sell for less than 3 £ are arranged on patches of grass to dry out completely as it is cheaper and more sustainable to dry them out in sunlight. Once the fabrics are dried, they are made into garments like t-shirts and dresses before being sold across the world.
