Paddy Production

A worker covers mounds of rice with a giant hat-shaped bamboo cone in a field after they have been dried in the scoring sun. This is a traditional method of keeping freshly collected rice protected from rain and fog after the removal of moisture. The dried rice is piled into cone-shaped mounds so that it fits under the cones. When paddy is harvested it contains 20-30% moisture and this moisture can destroy a whole crop of grains along with damage by pests. So, it's important that rice grain dries within 24 hours of being cut from the field. Firstly, Rice mill workers boil the golden paddy for 10 to 15 minutes at a temperature of 40 to 50 degrees centigrade and then, let it dry on the big ground but have to turn the paddy several times over a period of 3-4 days. After that, dried paddy is kept under giant hat-shaped bamboo cones.