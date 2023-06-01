Thief
This moth species specializes in drinking honey and is equipped with a strong tongue as well as pheremones which mimic honey scent.
The name death’s-head hawkmoth refers to any of three moth species of the genus Acherontia (Acherontia atropos, Acherontia styx and Acherontia lachesis). The former species is found in Europe and throughout Africa, the latter two are Asian; most uses of the common name refer to the European species. These moths are easily distinguishable by the vaguely human skull-shaped pattern of markings on the thorax. They are large nocturnal moths with brown and yellow or orange coloring, and all three species are fairly similar in size, coloration and life cycle.
Bogáti kápolna aljában
A történelmi Gyergyóalfalvi zarándokcsoport érkezik Csíkrákosra, majd haladnak tovább Csíksomlyói pünkösdi búcsúra. Az Olt jobb partján magasló Bogát-hegyen (780m) található kápolnától gyönyörű kilátás nyílik a felcsíki falvakra, a Nagyhagymás-hegységre és a Hargitára.
Szulczer-malom épülete 1602 előttről
Régi városi malom épülete Mosonmagyaróváron egyemeletes barokk fő- és övpárkánnyal, bástyaszerű keleti véghomlokzatán toronysisak-lefedéssel, Lajta folyó egyik mellékágán. A falán karéjosan süllyesztett mezőben felfestett szöveg az 1754-es átépítés emlékére ANNO/1754/EXFUNDA/MENTORE/ AEDIFICATA felirattal. Az 1602-ből való térképen, mint régi malom már szerepel. A középkori városfal mosoni kapujánál található Alsó vagy Szulczer malom 1590 körül épült.
Előfizetés
A nyomtatott magazinra,
12 hónapra