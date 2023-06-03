Blue beauty

2023.06.03. Ahamed Jazif

National Geographic Magyarország

The Indian roller is a bird of the family Coraciidae. It is 30–34 cm long with a wingspan of 65–74 cm and weighs 166–176 g. The face and throat are pinkish, the head and back are brown, with blue on the rump and contrasting light and dark blue on the wings and tail.