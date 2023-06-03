Cute and curios
The Sri Lankan axis deer or Ceylon spotted deer is a subspecies of axis deer that inhabits only Sri Lanka. The name chital is not used in Sri Lanka. Its validity is disputed, and some maintain that the axis deer is monotypic.
Grizzled giant squirrel
The grizzled giant squirrel is a large tree squirrel in the genus Ratufa found in the highlands of the Central and Uva provinces of Sri Lanka, and in patches of riparian forest along the Kaveri River and in the hill forests of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala states of southern India.
Builder
The ashy prinia or ashy wren-warbler is a small warbler in the family Cisticolidae. This prinia is a resident breeder in the Indian subcontinent, ranging across most of India, Nepal, Bangladesh, eastern Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and western Myanmar.
Foltos szalamandra
Útban az Ilona-völgyi vízesés felé, az esős időnek köszönhetően remek portréalanyok másztak elő.
Veréb is madár – Gyopárosfürdő
Veréb is madár - Gyopárosfürdő (A képen viszont egy tövisszúró gébics tojó látható - a szerk.) Orosháza régóta ismert fürdőhelye Gyopárosfürdő. A környékbeliek százával keresték fel már a múlt században is. Természetes sziksós vize számos gyulladást, reumatikus betegséget gyógyít. A 100 hektár kiterjedésű fürdőtelepen több gyógymedence várja a látogatókat.
