Last Walk

2023.06.07. Ahamed Jazif

National Geographic Magyarország

This image was taken at pallakadu garbage dump Srilanka. The death of elephants in such small and large garbage dumps has become commonplace in Sri Lanka. Apart from that, the death rate of elephants in Sri Lanka is increasing every year due to the actions of irresponsible people. The entire environment is affected and the balance of life on earth is in question. Human responsible for all these.