Sad side of animal Kingdom

This image was taken at pallakadu garbage dump(06 Nov 2022) Srilanka.Elephants eating plastic from an open garbage dump along the Eastern Sri Lanka, travelling large distances looking for food in order to survive. The death of elephants in such small and large garbage dumps has become commonplace in Sri Lanka. Apart from that, the death rate of elephants in Sri Lanka is increasing every year due to the actions of irresponsible people. The entire environment is affected and the balance of life on earth is in question. Human responsible for all these.

Unfortunately, around 10-12 elephants have died in Sri Lanka this month (2023). 3 of these elephants and calf were hit by a train and died. My only aim is to get a solution for these problems as soon as possible.