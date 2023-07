Lion in the Mud

2023.07.10. Deepa Girishkumar

National Geographic Magyarország

In the vast grasslands of the Masai Mara, a sub-adult lion found itself in a solitary feast amidst the aftermath of a kill made by the lion pride. The pride, having successfully taken down a buffalo, had already satisfied their hunger and moved away, leaving the sub-adult lion to enjoy its own meal. The young lion began to feast in the muddy surroundings, blood and muck covering his face and body. The piercing intensity of its gaze making it a truly captivating and unforgettable moment for me .