Önök küldték
One Horn Rhinoceros
2023.08.17.Luku Ranjan Nath
National Geographic Magyarország
One-horned rhinos are semi-aquatic and often take up residence in swamps, forests and riversides, and anywhere that is near nutritious mineral licks. The photo was taken at Pobitora wildlife sanctuary, Assam, India.
One-horned rhinos are semi-aquatic and often take up residence in swamps, forests and riversides, and anywhere that is near nutritious mineral licks. The photo was taken at Pobitora wildlife sanctuary, Assam, India.
Egy éjszaka a Csobáncon
A fotó egy nyári napkeltekor készült a Csobáncon miután a csillagos eget bámulva a szabad ég alatt töltöttem az éjszakát.
Előfizetés
A nyomtatott magazinra,
12 hónapra