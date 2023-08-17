Önök küldték
Western Hoolock Gibbon family
2023.08.17.Luku Ranjan Nath
National Geographic Magyarország
The only ape species found in the Indian subcontinent, Hoolock Gibbons are further classified into Western and Eastern Hoolock Gibbons, depending on their range. Western Hoolock Gibbons are found in northeast India, in regions between the south of the Brahmaputra river and east of Dibang river where they reside in forests. Hoolock Gibbons are struggling for survival due to loss of forest canopies and fragmentation of forests which prevents connectivity to other members of the species to survive. The photo was taken at Garbhanga reserved forest , Assam, India.
The photo was taken at Garbhanga reserved forest , Assam, India.
Egy éjszaka a Csobáncon
A fotó egy nyári napkeltekor készült a Csobáncon miután a csillagos eget bámulva a szabad ég alatt töltöttem az éjszakát.
