Western Hoolock Gibbon family

2023.08.17. Luku Ranjan Nath

National Geographic Magyarország

The only ape species found in the Indian subcontinent, Hoolock Gibbons are further classified into Western and Eastern Hoolock Gibbons, depending on their range. Western Hoolock Gibbons are found in northeast India, in regions between the south of the Brahmaputra river and east of Dibang river where they reside in forests. Hoolock Gibbons are struggling for survival due to loss of forest canopies and fragmentation of forests which prevents connectivity to other members of the species to survive. The photo was taken at Garbhanga reserved forest , Assam, India.