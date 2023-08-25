Anna vízesés

Assam Roofed turtle family

The Assam roofed turtle is a rare species and it have one of the narrowest distributions of any south Asian areas. It is exploited for its meat and eggs for local consumption. Habitat destruction by logging and incidental capture in fishing gear are also thought to present threats. The species is currently classified as critically endangered by the IUCN. Here a baby Assam Roofed Turtle taking rest on his mother carapace. The photo was taken at Kaziranga National Park, Assam, India on 2023.