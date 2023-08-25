VIRJE-VÍZESÉS
Drámai, erdei vízesés, amely mohás sziklákon zubog le a hideg, smaragdszínű medencébe.
One horned rhinoceros
Greater one-horned rhinos inhabit Northeast India and Nepal. Rhinoceroses have poor eye sight. However, they make up for it with their exceptional hearing and sense of smell. In fact, they use their enhanced sense of smell to seek out other rhinos during the mating season.
Assam Roofed turtle family
The Assam roofed turtle is a rare species and it have one of the narrowest distributions of any south Asian areas. It is exploited for its meat and eggs for local consumption. Habitat destruction by logging and incidental capture in fishing gear are also thought to present threats. The species is currently classified as critically endangered by the IUCN. Here a baby Assam Roofed Turtle taking rest on his mother carapace. The photo was taken at Kaziranga National Park, Assam, India on 2023.
Wall’s bronze back tree snake with catch
Commonly known as the Wall’s Bronzeback (Dendrelaphis cyanochloris), the species is mainly found in northeast India. They are also seen in the Andaman Islands. Being forest dwellers, they reside in lowland rainforests. Although designated as Least Concern by the IUCN Red List, conversion of forest land for agricultural purposes is a concern for local populations. The photo was taken at Garbhanga Reserved Forest of Assam, India.
