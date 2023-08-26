Izsó, Tália, Natália, Zamfira2023. augusztus 26., szombat
Long Tailed Broadbill

2023.08.26.Luku Ranjan Nath
The long tailed broadbill species have medium forest dependence including cultivated land, pestureland and gardens. During breeding season broadbills build large, bulky pear shaped nest. The nest is usually suspended from branch of a tall slender tree. The nest is built with fine roots, creepers, mosses, dead leaves. The nest is lined with grass, rootless or dry leaves. The photo was taken at Garbhanga reserve forest, Assam, India.

Indian Chameleon

Chameleons’ eyes are capable of being adjusted individually, with each eye having a rotational capacity of 180 degrees. This means that they can keep one eye straight while the other looks around, or even have both rotate to get a 360-degree scope of their surroundings.

Royal Bengal Tiger

The biological name of the Royal Bengal tiger is Panthera Tigris,which comes under the Felidae family under the Mammalia category. Every Bengal tigers has a unique stripe pattern. To make their area of terrain, they spray the rocks and trees nearby to it with a mixture of urine and musk. The photo was taken at Kaziranga National Park, Assam, india.

Morgó

Közönséges rétisáska

Anna vízesés

A kép Lillafüreden készült, az Anna Mésztufa barlang mellett

One horned rhinoceros

Greater one-horned rhinos inhabit Northeast India and Nepal. Rhinoceroses have poor eye sight. However, they make up for it with their exceptional hearing and sense of smell. In fact, they use their enhanced sense of smell to seek out other rhinos during the mating season.

National Geographic 2023. augusztusi címlap

