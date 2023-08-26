Royal Bengal Tiger

2023.08.26. Luku Ranjan Nath

National Geographic Magyarország

The biological name of the Royal Bengal tiger is Panthera Tigris,which comes under the Felidae family under the Mammalia category. Every Bengal tigers has a unique stripe pattern. To make their area of terrain, they spray the rocks and trees nearby to it with a mixture of urine and musk. The photo was taken at Kaziranga National Park, Assam, india.