Hoolock Gibbon family
The only ape species found in the Indian subcontinent, Hoolock Gibbons are further classified into Western and Eastern Hoolock Gibbons, depending on their range. Gibbons are famous for the swift and graceful way they swing through the trees with their long arms.
Grey peacock pheasant
Grey Peacock-Pheasant generally very hard to see in Asian forests. The rarest and one of the shyest birds to see in the Indian forests.
One horned rhinoceros
The greater one-horned rhino is identified by a single black horn about 8-25 inches long and a grey-brown hide with skin folds, which gives it an armor-plated appearance.
Fehér libatop metszet
Úgy voltam vele, nem lesz sokkal érdekesebb már a vizsgált fehér libatop szára, de csak elkészítettem néhány metszetet róla. Áteső fényben közepes, majd feldolgozom azt is, de fluoreszcens megvilágításban valami hihetetlen. Nekem legalábbis nagyon tetszik. A fotók 10x objektívvel készültek.
Találkozás
Az őserdőben egy megmaradt víztócsában még mindenkinek jut egy falat... Kígyónyakú madár, nagykócsag és mosómedve találkozása. Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, FL
