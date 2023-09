Brown Fish Owl

2023.09.07. Luku Ranjan Nath

National Geographic Magyarország

The diet of these brown fish owl species is mostly fish. A variety of prey animals like frogs, crabs, shrimp, snakes and lizards are their primary food. These owls are nocturnal but have been observed to hunt during daytime, especially in cloudy weather. The brown fish owl positions itself on a rock overhang or hanging perch over water and on spotting a prey glides over the water and grabs the food by quickly extending its long legs. Sometimes, they wade in the water to catch a prey. They have been observed to feed on carrion. The photo was taken at Kaziranga National Park, Assam, India.