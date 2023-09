Gee’s Golden Langur

2023.09.07. Luku Ranjan Nath

National Geographic Magyarország

Gee's Golden langur one of the world’s rarest and most endangered monkeys also known as Golden Langur found in a small region of Western Assam(Kakijana, Raimona, Manas panbari range). These monkeys have a black face and very long tail. Their coat ranges from cream to golden. Golden Langurs prefer to forage early in the morning and afternoon, resting during the heat of midday. They spend most of their time in the canopy of trees and rarely come down to the ground. Golden langurs are social and generally live in troops of about 8 with several females to each adult male. Their diet consists of ripe and unripe fruits, Mature and young leaves, seeds, buds and flowers.