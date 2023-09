Indian Hog Deer

2023.09.07. Luku Ranjan Nath

National Geographic Magyarország

Hog deer are solitary animals. However, they may occasionally be observed feeding in small herds in open terrains with an abundance of food. They are also known to form small family units. Periods of increased activity are dawn and dusk, rarely, the daytime hours. In areas with excessive hunting, Hog deer have to lead nocturnal life. These mammals are generally sedentary. They tend to live in the same area and do not migrate. Males of this species display highly territorial behavior, marking their home ranges with a special substance, produced by their scent glands. When facing a threat, members of a group typically flee in various directions. They hide in dense vegetation until the danger has passed. When running, these animals hold their heads low and their tails raised, exposing the white colored under-side. They commonly use alarm calls such as sharp barks and whistles. The photo was taken at Kaziranga national park, Assam, India.