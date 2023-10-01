Önök küldték
Eremény-tető
2023.10.01.Petró Róbert
National Geographic Magyarország
Egyik kedvenc fámról készítettem egy napfelkeltés fotót, amin a nap reggeli fényei, és a hold az égbolton ad egy kis pluszt a képnek! :)
Fire Ball
Very lucky to capture this beautiful rare moment. This image was captured at Oluvil, Srilanka. It was shot at around 5.30pm.
Builder
The ashy prinia or ashy wren-warbler is a small warbler in the family Cisticolidae. This prinia is a resident breeder in the Indian subcontinent, ranging across most of India, Nepal, Bangladesh, eastern Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and western Myanmar.
