Triangulum-galaxis

2023.10.01.Lovas Antal
National Geographic Magyarország
Kis ősz eleji játszadozás, 2 este eredménye. (100x120sec, iso800, Canon 2000Dmod, Skywatcher 130/650)

Kis ősz eleji játszadozás, 2 este eredménye.
(100x120sec, iso800, Canon 2000Dmod, Skywatcher 130/650)

Diótörő :)

Fakopáncs

Barna rétihéja

Barna rétihéja.

Őszi napkelte

Napkelte szárcsákkal.

Fire Ball

Very lucky to capture this beautiful rare moment. This image was captured at Oluvil, Srilanka. It was shot at around 5.30pm.

Builder

The ashy prinia or ashy wren-warbler is a small warbler in the family Cisticolidae. This prinia is a resident breeder in the Indian subcontinent, ranging across most of India, Nepal, Bangladesh, eastern Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and western Myanmar.

National Geographic 2023. augusztusi címlap

