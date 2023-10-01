Önök küldték
Triangulum-galaxis
2023.10.01.Lovas Antal
National Geographic Magyarország
Kis ősz eleji játszadozás, 2 este eredménye. (100x120sec, iso800, Canon 2000Dmod, Skywatcher 130/650)
Fire Ball
Very lucky to capture this beautiful rare moment. This image was captured at Oluvil, Srilanka. It was shot at around 5.30pm.
Builder
The ashy prinia or ashy wren-warbler is a small warbler in the family Cisticolidae. This prinia is a resident breeder in the Indian subcontinent, ranging across most of India, Nepal, Bangladesh, eastern Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and western Myanmar.
