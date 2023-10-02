Önök küldték
2023.10.02.Ahamed Jazif
National Geographic Magyarország
The ashy prinia or ashy wren-warbler is a small warbler in the family Cisticolidae. This prinia is a resident breeder in the Indian subcontinent, ranging across most of India, Nepal, Bangladesh, eastern Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and western Myanmar.
Fire Ball
Very lucky to capture this beautiful rare moment. This image was captured at Oluvil, Srilanka. It was shot at around 5.30pm.
