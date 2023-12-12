Golden beauty

Al Qudra Lakes is a special place in Dubai for people who love taking pictures of birds and nature. I go there every weekend with my camera to capture the beauty of the birds. One day was extra special – a rare moment unfolded.

The artificial lake is surrounded by lots of greenery, making it a beautiful backdrop. Each weekend visit feels like a meeting with the world of birds. On this morning, something magical happened in front of my camera. It was a special, rare moment that felt like a dream.

Luckily, I managed to take some amazing photos with a beautiful background. Nature was kind to me, and the sunlight created a lovely bokeh effect on the water. The sky turned golden, making everything look like a fairy tale.

In the middle of this magic, a black-winged stilt bird gracefully landed in front of me. It walked straight towards my camera, which was surprising and exciting. The combination of the elegant bird and the golden sunlight made the photo look like a dramatic masterpiece.

It felt like a scene from a Pixar movie, like the moments in “Piper.” The black-winged stilt became the star of my photo, capturing the unreal beauty of that special morning at Al Qudra Lakes.