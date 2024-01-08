Gittering Beauty

Nestled in the heart of Dubai, Al Qudra Lakes stands as a sanctuary for wildlife enthusiasts and, in particular, for photographers seeking to capture the allure of its avian residents. Every weekend, this artificial lake, adorned with vibrant greenery, beckons me to its shores, becoming my cherished haven for capturing the enchanting beauty of nature’s winged inhabitants. During one particular visit on October 28, 2023, a truly enchanting moment unfolded, marking a rare and magical day in my photographic journey.

The expanse of the artificial lake, embraced by a sea of lush greenery, provided an enchanting backdrop that set the stage for a memorable encounter. Each weekend pilgrimage to Al Qudra Lakes unfolded as a rendezvous with the avian world, but on this specific morning, it was a rare and captivating moment that took me by surprise. Nature unfurled its treasures before my lens, presenting a spectacle that felt like a fleeting masterpiece.

Fortunate to witness and capture the moment, my camera immortalized the scene with stunning shots showcasing a mesmerizing bokeh effect. Nature, in its benevolence, graced the composition with a dance of light bokeh upon the water’s surface, casting an ethereal ambiance. As the sun painted the sky in golden hues, the entire atmosphere seemed to transcend the ordinary.

In the midst of this enchantment, a black-winged stilt graced the scene, descending gracefully in front of my lens. Taking a leisurely stroll, the bird unexpectedly chose to walk directly towards my camera. The convergence of the elegant bird and the radiant bokeh, bathed in golden sunlight, transformed the photograph into a dramatic masterpiece, capturing the essence of that magical morning.

The scene felt like a page from a Pixar movie, reminiscent of the enchanting moments portrayed in “Piper.” The black-winged stilt, with its majestic presence, assumed the role of the protagonist in my visual narrative, leaving me with a photograph that encapsulated the surreal beauty of that rare morning at Al Qudra Lakes.