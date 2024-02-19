Wings Of Hope

2024.02.19. Deepa Girish

National Geographic Magyarország

On a serene morning, me and my friend embarked on a mission to capture a special moment—the Hoopoe delivering a meal to its chicks. Positioned far from the nest to avoid disturbance, we used telephoto lenses for the beauty in patience. After hours of anticipation, our patience paid off. The Hoopoe approached its nest with a sumptuous meal, and with lightning-fast reflexes, I captured the epitome of parental dedication and love. In this photograph, the vibrant plumage against the lush forest backdrop showcases nature's tender care, reminding us of the wonders found in the animal kingdom. It's a glimpse into the awe-inspiring world of nature, reliving the joy of capturing this remarkable event.