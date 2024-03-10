Önök küldték
Asian Barred Owlet
2024.03.10.Luku Ranjan Nath
National Geographic Magyarország
The Asian Barred Owlet is generally a diurnal bird, often found perched on bare branches or dead tree stumps in the full sunlight, or hunting during the day. While it may be vocal at any time of the day, it is most vocally active at dawn and for a couple of hours after sunrise. Flight is undulating; a series of rapid flaps followed by a pause with the wings closed. The photo was taken at pobitora wildlife sanctuary, Assam, India during a jeep safari on march 2024.
The Asian Barred Owlet is generally a diurnal bird, often found perched on bare branches or dead tree stumps in the full sunlight, or hunting during the day. While it may be vocal at any time of the day, it is most vocally active at dawn and for a couple of hours after sunrise. Flight is undulating; a series of rapid flaps followed by a pause with the wings closed. The photo was taken at pobitora wildlife sanctuary, Assam, India during a jeep safari on march 2024.
Előfizetés
A nyomtatott magazinra,
12 hónapra