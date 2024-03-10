Asian Barred Owlet

2024.03.10. Luku Ranjan Nath

National Geographic Magyarország

The Asian Barred Owlet is generally a diurnal bird, often found perched on bare branches or dead tree stumps in the full sunlight, or hunting during the day. While it may be vocal at any time of the day, it is most vocally active at dawn and for a couple of hours after sunrise. Flight is undulating; a series of rapid flaps followed by a pause with the wings closed. The photo was taken at pobitora wildlife sanctuary, Assam, India during a jeep safari on march 2024.