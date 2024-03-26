Önök küldték
A kid inhaling glue
2024.03.26.Richard Barman
National Geographic Magyarország
I shot this photo in Assam, India. the kid in the picture is inhaling dendrite (glue). Many street children in India is addicted to this substance. This boy name is rohan and he reads in class 3.
Nori algalap (DIC)
Régen készítettem erről a témáról fotót, de a felszerelés fejlesztése miatt érdemesnek találtam újra ránézni. Megérte, úgy érzem. 40x objektívvel is részletes látvány.
Napkelte és repülőgép
Napunk nagyon aktív. A napfoltok gyönyörűen korajzolodnak. A mai nap szépsége a nap és előtte elhaladó repülőgép, amit fotó és videó formában is sikerült megörökíteni.
