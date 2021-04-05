Ezekből kerülnek majd ki 2021-ben a legjobb madárfotók

Forrás: Mario Suarez Porras / Bird Photographer of the Year

A verseny szervezői bemutatták, mely képek kerültek a döntőbe az idén, ezek közül választják majd ki a nyerteseket, amelyeket 2021. szeptember 1-jén fognak bemutatni. A döntősök közt magyar névvel is találkozhatunk: Gábor Li és Szabó Irma szerepelt egy-egy képpel a válogatásban, így izgulhatunk is értük szeptemberig!

A fődíjon túl különböző kategóriákban is nyerteseket hirdetnek majd, például a legjobb portré, vagy a részletekben rejlő szépségek, természetvédelem, a madarak viselkedése vagy épp repülése témákban. Emellett még az év legjobb ifjú madárfotósát is keresik a zsűritagok.

Nézzük meg a döntőbe jutott fotókat!