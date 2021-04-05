Ezekből kerülnek majd ki 2021-ben a legjobb madárfotók
Üstökös kárókatona ( (Phalacrocorax aristotelis)
Forrás:
Brian Matthews / Bird Photographer of the Year
Gogó (Scopus umbretta)
Forrás:
Daniel Zhang / Bird Photographer of the Year
Mandzsu daru (Grus japonensis)
Forrás:
Li Ying Lou/Bird Photographer of the Year
Lunda (Fratercula arctica)
Forrás:
Øyvind Pedersen/ Bird Photographer of the Year
Szürke gém ( Ardea cinerea)
Forrás:
Terry Whittaker/ Bird Photographer of the Year
Vöröscsőrű nyűvágó (Buphagus erythrorhynchus)
Forrás:
Daniela Anger / Bird Photographer of the Year
Lángfoltos kolibri (Panterpe insignis)
Forrás:
Gail Bisson/Bird Photographer of the Year
Szamárpingvin (Pygoscelis papua)
Forrás: Tom Schendy / Bird Photographer of the Year
Aranytollú pingvin (Eudyptes chrysocome)
Forrás:
Mark Sisson / Bird Photographer of the Year
Bütykös hattyú (Cygnus olor)
Forrás:
Diana Schmies/ Bird Photographer of the Year
Szakállas bagoly (Strix nebulosa)
Forrás:
Scott Suriano / Bird Photographer of the Year
Őszapó ( Aegithalos caudatus)
Forrás:
Irene Waring/ Bird Photographer of the Year
Rétisas (Haliaeetus albicilla)
Forrás:
Fahad Alenezi /Bird Photographer of the Year
Nagy kárókatona (Phalacrocorax carbo)
Forrás: Szabó Irma /Bird Photographer of the Year
Csíkos kéregjáró (Mniotilta varia)
Forrás:
Bird Photographer of the Year
Kontyos réce (Aythya fuligula)
Forrás:
Brad James/ Bird Photographer of the Year
Csóka (Corvus monedula)
Forrás:
Amanda Cook / Bird Photographer of the Year
Bütykös hattyú (Cygnus olor)
Forrás:
Andy Parkinson /Bird Photographer of the Year
A fotós leírása szerint tőkés réce (Anas platyrhynchos), bár házi kacsának néz ki.
Forrás:
Zdeněk Jakl / Bird Photographer of the Year
Amerikai csigaforgató (Haematopus palliatus)
Forrás:
James Wilcox / Bird Photographer of the Year
Füsti fecske (Hirundo rustica)
Forrás:
David White / Bird Photographer of the Year
Üstökös gém (Ardeola ralloides)
Forrás:
Aguti Antonio / Bird Photographer of the Year
Üstökös kárókatona (Phalacrocorax aristotelis)
Forrás:
Gábor Li / Bird Photographer of the Year
Csuszka (Sitta europaea)
Forrás:
Mark Williams / Bird Photographer of the Year
Nagy kárókatona (Phalacrocorax carbo)
Forrás:
Tzahi Finkelstein Bird Photographer of the Year
Bakcsó (Nycticorax nycticorax)
Forrás:
Daphne Wong / Bird Photographer of the Year
Nagy goda (Limosa limosa)
Forrás:
Anupam Chakraborty / Bird Photographer of the Year
Kámzsás daru (Grus monacha)
Forrás:
Taku Ono / Bird Photographer of the Year
Császárpingvin (Aptenodytes forsteri)
Forrás:
Thomas Vijayan / Bird Photographer of the Year
Óriáshojsza (Macronectes giganteus)
Forrás:
Eirik Grønningsæter / Bird Photographer of the Year