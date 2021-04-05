Vince, Irén, Teodóra2021. április 05., hétfő
Ezekből kerülnek majd ki 2021-ben a legjobb madárfotók

2021.04.05.Landy-Gyebnár Mónika
Több mint 22 ezer felvétel közül kell a zsűrinek kiválasztani a legjobbakat a 2021-es Bird Photographer of the Year versenyben. 73 ország fotósai versengtek az 5000 angol font fődíjért és a számos további nyereményért.

Kis goda (Limosa lapponica)
Forrás: Mario Suarez Porras / Bird Photographer of the Year

 

A verseny szervezői bemutatták, mely képek kerültek a döntőbe az idén, ezek közül választják majd ki a nyerteseket, amelyeket 2021. szeptember 1-jén fognak bemutatni. A döntősök közt magyar névvel is találkozhatunk: Gábor Li és Szabó Irma szerepelt egy-egy képpel a válogatásban, így izgulhatunk is értük szeptemberig!
A fődíjon túl különböző kategóriákban is nyerteseket hirdetnek majd, például a legjobb portré, vagy a részletekben rejlő szépségek, természetvédelem, a madarak viselkedése vagy épp repülése témákban. Emellett még az év legjobb ifjú madárfotósát is keresik a zsűritagok.

Nézzük meg a döntőbe jutott fotókat!

Ezekből kerülnek majd ki 2021-ben a legjobb madárfotók
Üstökös kárókatona ( (Phalacrocorax aristotelis)
Forrás:  Brian Matthews / Bird Photographer of the Year
