Az űrutazás negatívan hat az agyra

iss068e045124 (Feb. 2, 2023) --- Expedition 68 Flight Engineer Koichi Wakata of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is pictured in his Extravehicular Mobility Unit, or spacesuit, during his second spacewalk. He and fellow spacewalker Nicole Mann (out of frame) of NASA installed a modification kit on the International Space Station's starboard truss structure that will enable the future installation of the orbiting lab's next roll-out solar array.

Forrás: NASA